Beautiful dreams

The Bolshoi’s younger generation takes us on dream-like journey where true love conquers all through this classic fairy tale complete with jewel fairies, a magical kingdom, a youthful princess and a handsome prince in this purest style of classical ballet.

Broadcast live from the Moscow stage, The Sleeping Beauty tells of Princess Aurora who, as a result of a curse by the evil Carabosse, falls into a deep slumber for a hundred years. Only the kiss of a prince could awaken her.

Set to the score of the composer of winter wonderlands, the Bolshoi dancers take us on a dream-like journey through this classic fairy tale. The Bolshoi’s sumptuous staging with its luxurious sets and costumes gives life to Perrault’s fairy tale unlike any other.

■ The Sleeping Beauty shows this Sunday, January 22 at 4pm, with an encore on Friday, February 17 at 7.30pm. For more information, http://kreattivita.org .