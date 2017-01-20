Announcements

BUGEJA. On January 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANCIS, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Joyce and husband David, Manuel and wife Marisabelle, Antoine and wife Chantelle and Ritienne Rogues and husband George, as well as his beloved grandchildren Raquel, Miguel, Sarah, Jake, Kate, Gerard, Ana and Amy, his brother Lawrence and wife Monica and his in-laws. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Saturday, January 21 at 2.30pm for St Nicholas parish church, Siġġiewi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, instead of flowers, are greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On January 19, at Zammit Clapp Nursing Home, Gżira, YOLANDA, née Busuttil Naudi, widow of Louis (Ġiġi), aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her loving children Sr Pauline, Sister of St Dorothy, Etoile, Joseph and his wife Marion, Marion, widow of Charles Galea, and Noel and his partner Anna Maria; her grandchildren Kenneth and Christina, Alessandro and Anouschka, Christian, Daniel and Gail, Stefano and Antoinette, Karl and Christina and Kris; her great-grandchildren Chloe and Kay, Gianluca, Sara, Giuseppe and Matteo; her nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Zammit Clapp Nursing Home tomorrow, Saturday, January 21 at 9am for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the missions of the Sisters of St Dorothy and Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Special thanks to all the staff at Zammit Clapp Nursing Home, for their care and dedication during her stay there. Lord grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI. On January 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, from Valletta, widower of Carmen, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Doreen and her husband Alfred Attard, Gino and his wife Marisa, his beloved grand­children Wendy and Clint, Deborah and Stuart, Yanica and Johann, Krissyl, and his great-grandchildren, his late wife’s family from Australia, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Saturday, January 21 at 8am for St Dominic parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BARTOLO PARNIS – ANTHONY. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Patricia, his children Joanna and Paul, George and Silvana, Anthony and Greta and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CLARE – WILLIAM. In loving memory of our dear father, today the 28th year of his demise. Remembering also our dear brother ARTHUR who passed away eight years ago on January 18. Always in our prayers. Eldred, Joyce, in-laws and their families. Lord, grant them peace.

GABARRETTA – PAUL. In loving memory, on the 17th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his children Cyril, Marika and Anette and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – EDDIE of Floriana. Today the 54th anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered by his children Margaret, Noel, Joseph and Carmen. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA BONAVIA – HELENE. In ever loving memory of a dear wife and mother on the second anniversary of her meeting the Lord. So greatly missed by Charles, Francesca and Michela. Till we meet again.

GALEA BONAVIA. In ever loving memory of HELENE on the anniversary of her passing. Never forgotten by her friends.

HARRIS – HAROLD. In loving memory of our dear father, today the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by Sandy and Fiona. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SCICLUNA – LUKI, 20.1.2005. Always in our thoughts and wonderful memories. Monica, Salvinu, Nanette and Paul.