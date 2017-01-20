Kavallieri overpower Overseas

Kavallieri proved too strong for Overseas. Photo: Ian Aquilina

Kavallieri 25

Overseas 12

On another blustery day at Marsa, Kavallieri won the toss and decided to play into the wind in the first half.

They immediately put the pressure on Overseas. From their own scrum, some neat interplay between Nerissa Van Zonneveld and Justine Zammit enabled Maria Spiteri to zip over and open the sco-ring. The conversion was missed.

From the restart, Overseas tried to run the ball out but despite an initial break over the halfway line, they carried the ball into touch.

Kavallieri took a quick throw and Spiteri found speedster Jacqueline Richards on the right wing. She put in a trademark power run and evaded a diving tackle before running in the try under the posts.

Against the tricky wind, the conversion was again missed, and the half ended with Kavallieri 10-0 ahead. Overseas, missing two key ball-carriers, were pinned in their own half throughout and did not threaten their opponents’ tryline once.

But they soon got on the scoreboard in the second half after a surging run down the right by Wendy Pace. She kicked ahead but was hauled down illegally by Richards.

From the penalty, the ball was initially lost but Kavallieri chose the wrong option and tried to kick to safety. Pace gratefully caught the ball before cleverly slipping it to Claire Casha who finished it clinically. Charlotte Sultana Evans kicked the conversion and Overseas moved to within five points.

Hope was short-lived though when the quick-thinking Amanda Cassar took a tap free-kick, side-stepping the only defender and finishing the try under the posts.

Kavallieri doubled their second-half score shortly afterwards when Overseas, again bravely trying to run the ball out of their own 22, passed forward and Spiteri scored from the scrum.

The third Kavallieri try came when Cassar pounced on a loose ball, dribbled over the line and dropped on it to sew up the win.

Overseas scored a late consolation try when a beautiful break and slick pass from Emma Grech found Vanessa Attard, who set up Casha to score her second, and leave the final score at 25-12.

Other results

Falcons vs Overseas - 15-5

Kavallieri vs Falcons - 5-34