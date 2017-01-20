Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says that rather than change the Constitution to restore full powers to the competition watchdog, the government has decided to change the law in view of objections by the Opposition. In another story, the newspaper says that nine Malian men have been in detention for 67 days as the government awaits documentation from the Malian authorities that would allow their deportation.

The Malta Independent says the Alpine Group had been approached to form part of a consortium to invest in Air Malta.

L-Orizzont says that an employee of the Church’s Missionary Office has been working for more than 40 hours a week but is only paid the part time rate and no overtime.

In-Nazzjon speaks on the Planning Tribunal decision yesterday to allow appeals from Planning Authority decisions even by members of the authority board.