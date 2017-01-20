Term of inquiry board set up to probe Beppe Fenech Adami extended

Beppe Fenech Adami

The government has extended by four weeks the inquiry set up to probe whether the police had failed to pursue an investigation into money laundering by an international firm when the name of one of its then directors, Beppe Fenech Adami, cropped up.

The story had appeared in MaltaToday.

A board of inquiry made up of three former judges had been tasked to look at four central allegations: that a public authority withheld information it had in its possession; that the authority did not cooperate with the Dutch authorities investigating this case; that a company in Malta made suspicious monetary transactions; and that certain institutions did not carry out their duty to investigate an illicit activity.

Dr Fenech Adami had denied knowledge of the case.

The government said today it had accepted the request of inquiry chairman Judge Emeritus JD Camilleri for the inquiry to be extended by four weeks.