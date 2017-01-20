PN leader Simon Busuttil hand-picked Salvu Mallia

General election candidate Salvu Mallia was chosen by Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil as part of a “coalition against corruption”. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Vociferous election candidate Salvu Mallia was “proposed directly” by Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil, chosen to form part of the party’s coalition against corruption, this newspaper is informed.

“Salvu Mallia was proposed directly to the Candidates Commission by party leader Simon Busuttil who welcomed Salvu Mallia within the ranks of the coalition against the most corrupt government in our country’s history.

“The Commission endorsed this proposal and Mr Mallia’s candidature was approved by the party’s Executive Committee as happens with all candidates,” a spokesman for the PN told the Times of Malta.

The PN leader is determined to continue building a coalition against corruption within the party, the spokesman said, adding that “Mr Mallia’s candidature will certainly not be the last”.

Over the past few days, Dr Busuttil has continued to maintain support for Mr Mallia, saying he had no regrets about bringing him on board to contest the general election.

Mr Mallia made headlines earlier this month following an interview he gave to The Sunday Times of Malta where he said he joined the PN on two conditions: that he would be solely guided by his conscience and that he would put the Maltese flag before anything else.

He has insisted that he wanted to convey outrage against the corrupt Labour government which he believed to be the “most corrupt government” this country had ever seen.

The TV presenter-turned-candidate also made headlines with his views on euthanasia and abortion, which he believed should be personal choices. Dr Busuttil has insisted he stood steadfast against both euthanasia and abortion.

Mr Mallia was approved as a general election candidate by the Nationalist Party in October and will be contesting the second and 12th districts.