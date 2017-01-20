Man to be charged with drug trafficking
He was arrested yesterday following days of observation
A 26-year-old man from Żurrieq is expected to be arraigned in court today charged with drug trafficking.
He was arrested yesterday morning following days of observation by the Drug Squad.
The police said they found around 80 ecstasy pills, some 115 grams of cannabis, around 110 grams of cocaine and around 105 grams of heroin in a car the man was using.
Items related to trafficking, including electronic scales and bags, were also found.
