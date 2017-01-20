Man accused of road rage assault gets bail

A man accused of beating up an off-duty police officer in a fit of road rage in St Julian's was today granted bail after a criminal court overturned an earlier refusal by a magistrate's court.

Angel Attard, 40, from Vittoriosa, allegedly attacked Christian Agius after the latter stopped him just outside the St Julian's tunnels to warn him that he was driving dangerously.

Police officer Christian Agius after the attack. Photo: Facebook

In the few minutes that followed, Mr Attard allegedly punched the plain-clothed policeman while the latter was still strapped in his seat next to his girlfriend, who witnessed the whole episode.

A court of magistrates had denied bail, prompting Mr Attard's defence lawyer to file an application with the criminal court.

The court, presided by Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti, noted that there were no further ordinary witnesses to be summoned to testify in the case.

In his submissions in open the court, defence lawyer exhibited pictures, allegedly uploaded by the victim in his Facebook page, which shed light upon his passion for weightlifting.

The court granted bail against a deposit of €10,000 and a personal guarantee of a further €10,000. The accused was also ordered to sign the bail book daily and to refrain from approaching any witnesses involved in the case.

Lawyer Franco Debono assisted the accused.