Malta's love affair with tinned fish laid bare by EU statistics

The island’s ħobż biż-żejt obsession might explain why it has topped the list for tinned fish consumption in a recent EU-wide survey.

A report conducted as part of a new Eurobarometer publication found that nine of every 10 Maltese regularly purchased tinned fish, more than any other member state.

Ħobż biż żejt, the traditional Maltese sandwich of tomato puree, oil and, usually, tinned tuna, is one of the most iconic dishes on the island, sharing the mantle of traditional fare with favourites like pastizzi (pea or ricotta cakes) and fenkata (rabbit).

But Maltese were not alone in buying tinned fish. The Eurobarometer report found that nearly three-quarters of local respondents bought fish at least once a month to eat at home – in line with the EU average.

When it came to eating out, however, the Maltese people were the third most likely to order fish at restaurants, with half of the respondents saying they did this at least once a month.

Where do we buy it from?

According to the study, we were least likely to buy from supermarkets and first in line at fishmongers. Three-quarters of the Maltese respondents said they visited fish shops or fish markets regularly, the highest rate in Europe. In fact, we frequented fishmongers so much that we were also most likely to say we would buy fish even more often if there were more shops open or more fish markets available. Two-thirds felt this way.

The Maltese were also adventurous with what we bought, coming in as being among the most likely to try fish we had never tried before. Three-quarters of the respondents said they would buy fish they had never had before, and most said they did so when eating out.

Why were we buying fish?

According to the study, the main reason was that we thought it was the healthy option. We definitely did not think of it as food for special occasions, as we were the least likely to opt for seafood when celebrating. Only two per cent of the Maltese thought of fish as a celebratory meal. The most likely, on the other hand, were the Belgians, at 13 per cent.

A look at Europe in its entirety shows that men were just as likely to eat fish as women and people bought more fish the older they got.