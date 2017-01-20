Increase in cruise passengers

A total 626,082 cruise passengers visited Malta last year, 4.3 per cent more than in 2015.

The National Statistics Office said that 74.4 per cent came from EU states.

The biggest increases were recorded from the French and US markets, which advanced by 17,610 and 15,131 passengers respectively.

Female passengers numbered 334,369 and were in the majority. Most passengers were between 60 and 79 years old, followed by passengers aged 40-59.

There were 316 cruise liner calls, with an average 1,981 passengers per vessel.

Total cruise passenger traffic between October and December amounted to 177,441, an increase of 0.7 per cent over the same period in 2015.

During these three months, there were 85 cruise liner calls, three less than in the previous year.

At 94.4 per cent, transit passengers accounted for the vast majority of total traffic, reaching 167,437.

A total of 1,707 passengers visited Gozo, while 8,101 passengers spent at least one night on board their berthed liner.