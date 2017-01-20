Advert
Friday, January 20, 2017, 11:07 by

Edwina Brincat

Education Minister files libel case against Times of Malta

Minister is alleging article was defamatory

The Education Minister this morning filed libel proceedings against Times of Malta over an article published on Wednesday.

Evarist Bartolo is alleging that the article entitled "Minister's decision 'doubled tender costs for college work" is defamatory in his regard and was intended to tarnish his reputation.

The article concerned tiling works carried out by Avantgarde Projects Ltd at St Ignatius College in Qormi whereby, according to a technical report drawn up by the FTS management, the contractor was originally owed €540,000 but ended up receiving more than €1 million.

The Education Minister had allegedly intervened in an attempt to reach an out of court settlement to the dispute between the FTS management and Avantgarde Projects Ltd.

In comments to the press, Mr Bartolo insisted that his intention was to solve issues left pending by the previous administration.

The application filed against daily editor Ray Bugeja and Ivan Camilleri as author, was signed by lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Panama Papers committee wants to speak...

  2. Hostess thought Malta air hijacker was...

  3. PN says it is united, as Labour sees...

  4. Malta temporarily reintroducing border...

  5. Former police inspector David Gatt...

  6. PN allowing candidates to host...

  7. 'No regrets' about Salvu Mallia - Simon...

  8. Europe’s Forrest Gump makes his way to Malta

  9. Controversial Townsquare skyscraper...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 20-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed