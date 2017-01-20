Drunken student hurled a glass at off-duty policeman in Paceville fracas

A Latin American language student who got involved in a drunken late-night Paceville brawl was given a suspended sentence by a court today.

Nicolas Lopez Vanegas, 27, from Colombia, was having a night out with friends at Bar Native in Paceville last Thursday when a heated argument allegedly broke out at around 2.30am.

The court, presided by magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, heard how two off-duty police officers who happened to be there intervened to calm down the situation, informing the accused that they were 'police', a term which the foreigner understood perfectly as he admitted later under arrest.

In his drunken state, the accused reacted to the officers' intervention by hurling a glass which hit one of the policemen, causing slight injuries.

Mr Vanegas came to Malta on a 24-week English language speaking course and halfway through his stay ended up being charged with having violently resisted arrest with having slightly injured a police officer, with having refused to obey lawful orders and with having been drunk in public.

The accused, assisted by an interpreter, pleaded guilty and confirmed his plea even after being warned of the possible serious consequences of his admission.

The defence observed that the accused was a youngster with a perfectly clean criminal record who, got carried away by the local nightlife and had a drink too many.

The court was informed that the accused wanted to apologise for all the trouble caused and had already contacted his parents in Colombia to ensure all damages were paid for.

"He is still young and his only interest at the moment is to complete his English language course by mid-March," the defence remarked. Moreover, the youngster had fully cooperated with the police.

The court declared the accused guilty and condemned him to a jail term of one year suspended for two years. It also ordered him to pay a fine of €4,000 by March 9, 2017.

Inspector Matthew Spagnol prosecuted. Lawyer Lucio Sciriha was defence counsel.