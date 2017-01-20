Advert
Friday, January 20, 2017, 16:07

Don't bite into this chocolate Santa

Milk chocolate may contain plastic, authorities warn

A milk chocolate Santa Claus on sale in local stores should not be eaten because it may contain plastic, the Environmental Health Directorate has warned. 

All batches of Thorntons' 200g Milk Chocolate Jolly Santa could potentially be affected. 

For further information, contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8.00am am and 2.30pm on telephone number 21337333, by calling at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera, or by emailing [email protected].

 

 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Panama Papers committee wants to speak...

  2. Hostess thought Malta air hijacker was...

  3. Malta temporarily reintroducing border...

  4. PN says it is united, as Labour sees...

  5. Mother has been waiting for children's...

  6. PN allowing candidates to host...

  7. Logistics hub bid flops, new request for...

  8. Controversial Townsquare skyscraper...

  9. WHO information on morning-after pill...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 20-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed