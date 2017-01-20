Don't bite into this chocolate Santa

A milk chocolate Santa Claus on sale in local stores should not be eaten because it may contain plastic, the Environmental Health Directorate has warned.

All batches of Thorntons' 200g Milk Chocolate Jolly Santa could potentially be affected.

For further information, contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8.00am am and 2.30pm on telephone number 21337333, by calling at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera, or by emailing [email protected].