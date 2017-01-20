Amend Townsquare designs to protect Vittoriosa view, Din L-Art Ħelwa tells developers

The eNGO explained the way it had created the photomontage.

The photomontage provided by DLĦ is being disputed by developers.

Environmental activists at Din L-Art Ħelwa have welcomed developers' claims that the Townsquare skyscraper to be built in Sliema will not be visible from the top of Fort St Angelo in Vittoriosa.

In a statement, the heritage NGO challenged developers to "immediately amend Townsquare designs" to reflect their claims.

The controversial high-rise, which was approved for development by the Planning Authority last year, was back in the news this week after photomontages circulated by DLĦ on social media were slammed as "grossly inaccurate" by developers.

The photomontages suggested that the skyscraper would ruin the view of Valletta from Vittoriosa - a claim strongly disputed by developers, who said that the tower could not be seen from Vittoriosa.

In a statement issued this afternoon, DLĦ said that it had created the photomontages using an "exact volumetric model" using the proposed skyscraper's exact dimensions.

It said a firm of architects had first studied the proposed tower's dimensions, with the 3D model that was built then placed on Google Earth to study its effects on its surroundings. Stills were then turned into photomontages by Daniel Cilia.

"Din l-Art Helwa is ready to make its studies available to the developers of the TownSquare Tower to ensure that they are in a position to immediately amend their project to ensure that the TownSquare Tower is not visible even from the top of Fort St Angelo," the NGO said.

Its statement ended by noting that both the Planning Authority and government "must bear responsibility for the unbridled surge in projects such as the Townsquare tower."