Agreement on traditional Chinese medicine

Services given by state-run traditional Chinese medicine clinics are set to be expanded with the opening of a new clinic as part of St Luke’s Hospital's renovation, Health Minister Chris Fearne said this morning.

Malta and China will also be working closely to promote these services to attract medical tourism and carry out joint research.

These initiatives are the result of a protocol signed at the Health Ministry in Valletta this morning in the presence of Chinese Health Minister Li Bin.

Dr Fearne noted that, over the years, traditional Chinese medicine had become very popular. Last year alone about 10,000 patients made use of the various government clinics offering this service.

On her part, the Chinese minister invited Dr Fearne to a medical conference which will be held next July in China.

Dr Fearne will be accompanied by a technical delegation as part of the joint research initiative.