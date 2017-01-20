Agreement on traditional Chinese medicine
Services given by state-run traditional Chinese medicine clinics are set to be expanded with the opening of a new clinic as part of St Luke’s Hospital's renovation, Health Minister Chris Fearne said this morning.
Malta and China will also be working closely to promote these services to attract medical tourism and carry out joint research.
These initiatives are the result of a protocol signed at the Health Ministry in Valletta this morning in the presence of Chinese Health Minister Li Bin.
Dr Fearne noted that, over the years, traditional Chinese medicine had become very popular. Last year alone about 10,000 patients made use of the various government clinics offering this service.
On her part, the Chinese minister invited Dr Fearne to a medical conference which will be held next July in China.
Dr Fearne will be accompanied by a technical delegation as part of the joint research initiative.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.