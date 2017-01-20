Up with the people

To all those who have written calling for a ban on referendums because they are afraid of the sovereign will of the people, I would also like to recommend a ban on free speech, free expression and, certainly, freedom of thought and the requirement to fill out a notarised consent form in triplicate every time they want to take a bowel movement.

That should be perfectly in line with their pathological hatred of people finally having their say on the unelected monolith of overpaid bureaucrats that is the European Union.