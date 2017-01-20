Up with the people
To all those who have written calling for a ban on referendums because they are afraid of the sovereign will of the people, I would also like to recommend a ban on free speech, free expression and, certainly, freedom of thought and the requirement to fill out a notarised consent form in triplicate every time they want to take a bowel movement.
That should be perfectly in line with their pathological hatred of people finally having their say on the unelected monolith of overpaid bureaucrats that is the European Union.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.