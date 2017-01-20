Last October, Melita announced astronomical rises to their fixed telephony rates. These increases ranged from 333 per cent to 500 per cent. After various protests in the press, it tried to quell the surge of dissent by announcing new packages from December.

These included a monthly payment of €3 for 100 minutes to the EU, the US, Australia, Canada and China and €10 per month for 500 minutes.

The catch is that calls to the scores of other countries still attract the very steep rises announced in October. As an example, a landline call to Switzerland still costs 50c per minute, against the pre-October 10c. A staggering increase of 500 per cent.

In this day and age, when communication rates are being slashed all over the world, these unilateral decisions by Melitaare unbelievable.

I am sure the competent authorities are not waiting for my letter to be aware of what’s going on. Why are they passive, then? Why are they condoning such actions that fly in the face of untold promises and articles from all over Europe that communications are getting cheaper?

Would the responsible body care to elucidate?