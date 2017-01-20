Pitiful Buġibba

I have been living in Buġibba for the past 25 years and over the past few years the locality has never been up to standard, as it should be given that it is a tourist resort. However, in recent months Buġibba must qualify as the number one ghetto in Malta. The degree to which the place has been abandoned is something that words cannot describe.

The dirt, the poor road infrastructure, illegal development, you name it, it’s there. In the case of rubbish, I don’t only blame the local council and the government for not providing enough bins in such an overpopulated area but also citizens, who have to help out too.

I am writing this in hope that something will be done about it within a reasonable time. Like all other Maltese citizens, I contribute financially for the upkeep of our roads, so it is unacceptable that the roads in such a ‘prestigious’ area are in such a sorry state. Both the local council and Transport Malta have failed this area and 70 per cent of Malta.