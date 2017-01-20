Egrant will not go away

The first anniversary of Panamagate will soon be with us and that blessed third company, Egrant Limited, is and will be in the limelight.

The fact that the police have not begun investigations to find out who is the owner of that company speaks volumes.

As does Joseph Muscat’s reluctance to order the police to investigate, having, in the past, asked the Commissioner of Police to probe much more minor misdemeanors, normally involvingthe Opposition.

All it takes is for the police to call in the Nexia BT personnel involved and question them on whose behalf they opened Egrant Limited in the most secretive Panama.

And whose name they were so keen to protect that they only wanted to disclose it via Skype?

One would have thought that Muscat would be very eagerto know who the owner ofEgrant Limited is, more so since everyone is drawing their own conclusion. The silence and lack of action by Muscat do indeed speak volumes.