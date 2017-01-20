Zidane seeking solutions after Real lose to Celta Vigo

Zinedine Zidane insisted he was not overly concerned after Celta Vigo condemned Real Madrid to a second successive defeat and first at Santiago Bernabeu in almost a year with a 2-1 win in Wednesday’s Copa del Rey quarter-final first leg.

Real saw a 40-game unbeaten streak end on Sunday night with a La Liga loss to Sevilla and were beaten again as Celta won a sixth straight game, inflicting their hosts’ first home defeat in the Copa del Rey in five years.

“I’m the one responsible and I must find the solution,” Zidane said in his post-match press conference.

“I wasn’t surprised by the way Celta played, as we knew that they’re a team that can really hurt you. I’m not worried, although it’s a bad moment.

“We know that we can overcome it and we are going to overcome it.”

Despite leaving themselves an uphill task, Zidane retains faith that his side can reach the last four.

“We can go out (to Vigo) and change all of this, although we have a La Liga match before that,” he added.

“It’s true that (the Sevilla defeat) upset us and you don’t rest as well afterwards, but there are no excuses.

“The way we competed in Sevilla was good, but it wasn’t so much today.

“These two teams have hurt us and we must analyse it because something is wrong.”

Iago Aspas’ 64th-minute strike was cancelled out by Marcelo, but Jonny Castro scored what proved to be the winner one minute later.

And Zidane refuted the suggestion that his players were tired.

“It was strange, especially at the beginning, because we didn’t play the game we’d prepared,” he continued.

“It took a lot for us to get into it. We were poor in this game, but not because we are struggling physically.”