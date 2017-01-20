Sporting briefs

Giefer: Bristol City have announced the loan signing of Fabian Giefer from Schalke. The German goalkeeper will stay at Ashton Gate until the end of the season. The 26-year-old, who has also played for Bayer Leverkusen and Dusseldorf, has made three first-team appearances for the Royal Blues since joining in 2014.

Gabriel Jesus: Manchester City have formalised the transfer of Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras in time for him to feature against Tottenham this weekend. The 19-year-old had agreed a move from his homeland to the Etihad Stadium back in the summer and had joined up with City earlier this month, yet his registration with his new club did not go through in time for him to make the squad for last weekend’s trip to Everton.

Zuculini: Manchester City midfielder Bruno Zuculini has joined Verona on loan for the rest of the season, linking up with his brother Franco at the Serie B leaders. The 23-year-old Argentinian has yet to make a league appearance for City since joining in 2014 from Racing Club and has spent the interim period on a succession of loan deals, including stints at Valencia, Middlesbrough and AEK Athens.

Pennant: Former Liverpool and Stoke winger Jermaine Pennant is back in English football after agreeing a short-term deal with League One side Bury. The 33-year-old has penned terms with the struggling Shakers until the end of the season. Pennant has had spells in India and Singapore.

Ulloa: Leicester striker Leonardo Ulloa has submitted an official transfer request. The 30-year-old and his representatives have held talks with the club but he has decided to ask to leave, Press Association Sport reported. Leicester are still considering an offer from Alaves, the only concrete bid on the table for the forward, although there is other interest.

King’s Cup: Quarter-finals, first legs – Atletico Madrid vs Eibar 3-0; Real Sociedad vs Barcelona 0-1.

Coppa Italia: Last 16 – Roma vs Sampdoria 4-0.