Advert
Friday, January 20, 2017, 08:13

Nations Cup hosts Gabon hit hard by injuries

Gabon have suffered another setback after key midfielder Mario Lemina was ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a back injury.

The Juventus midfielder had gone off injured in the opening game for Gabon at the weekend when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Guinea Bissau and missed the draw with Burkina Faso that left them on the brink of elimination.

Lemina has ‘fatigue injury’, officials said, and would be out for the next fortnight.

The 23-year-old will head back to Juventus for treatment..

With two points from their opening two matches, Gabon must avoid defeat to keep alive their chances but effectively have to beat Cameroon in their final group match on Sunday.

Played yesterday: (Group B) Algeria vs Tunisia 1-2; Senegal vs Zimbabwe 2-0.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Esther Azzopardi retires from refereeing

  2. Floriana outclass Għajnsielem, progress...

  3. Sutton chief thrilled to add to club cup...

  4. Villa backs Pep to turn around City...

  5. Gaucci and Abela banned for one match...

  6. Cassar shows class for Hibs

  7. Lyon reach deal to sign Depay from ...

  8. Football news

  9. Police say 526 possible victims in abuse...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 20-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed