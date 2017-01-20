Nations Cup hosts Gabon hit hard by injuries

Gabon have suffered another setback after key midfielder Mario Lemina was ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a back injury.

The Juventus midfielder had gone off injured in the opening game for Gabon at the weekend when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Guinea Bissau and missed the draw with Burkina Faso that left them on the brink of elimination.

Lemina has ‘fatigue injury’, officials said, and would be out for the next fortnight.

The 23-year-old will head back to Juventus for treatment..

With two points from their opening two matches, Gabon must avoid defeat to keep alive their chances but effectively have to beat Cameroon in their final group match on Sunday.

Played yesterday: (Group B) Algeria vs Tunisia 1-2; Senegal vs Zimbabwe 2-0.