Koeman open to moves for Deulofeu and Jagielka

Ronald Koeman would be happy to let Gerard Deulofeu leave Everton – and captain Phil Jagielka could also be nearing the exit door.

Milan have been in negotiations over a loan move for winger Deulofeu but the terms of the deal have been a sticking point and no agreement has been reached.

The Spaniard has started only four Premier League games this season, two of which were in August, and has not been in the squad for the last three league matches.

The emergence of 18-year-old Tom Davies and the signing of fellow teenager Ademola Lookman has pushed Deulofeu further down the pecking order.

Koeman said: “I spoke to Gerry and it’s a difficult situation for the player. If he finds a solution to go and to play and to get game-time then it’s not a problem.

“But the final decision is by the board of the club and I did not have any call from the chairman that they agree something for Deulofeu.

“It’s always tough because you’re not really part of the team, you don’t get a lot of game minutes, but that’s the competition we have here.

“You have to always look for first what’s the best for the club and second what is the best for the player, and for Gerry the best is that he gets game-time somewhere.”

Jagielka is in his 10th season at Goodison Park but has also found himself out of the team.

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Jagielka, which would see him reunited with former Toffees boss David Moyes.

Asked if Jagielka might leave, Koeman said: “I don’t know, it’s about if there is interest for Jag. Of course the last few weeks he did not start.”