Għajnsielem, Kerċem fall behind in the title race

Stefan Cassar, of Għajnsielem, is tackled by Kerċem’s Aaron Buttigieg. Photo: Anthony Cassar

Għajnsielem and Kerċem Ajax shared the spoils in a one-all draw, a result that was not good for either side in their bid to keep the pace with the league’s front-runners.

The game was the most attractive fixture from matchday 10 in the Gozitan Division One, a direct encounter between the two sides chasing joint-leaders Xewkija Tigers and Nadur Youngsters.

Kerċem created the first scoring opportunities but as the minutes ticked by, the Blacks, who had Demba Toure making his debut, seized control in midfield and went close to taking the lead following efforts by Chris Camilleri, Stefan Cassar and Edison Bilboa Zarate.

Għajnsielem held the upperhand after the break and broke the deadlock on 57 minutes when John Camilleri placed in goal after beating the goalkeeper on the run just outside the box.

Kerċem staged a strong reaction and levelled matters 14 minutes from time thanks to Andrew Mizzi whose grounder rolled into the net.

The two sides threw caution to the wind late on in search of a winner but the two sets of defences held firm and the score remained unchanged.

In another match from the top flight in Gozo, Victoria Hotspurs beat Oratory Youths 2-1 to move to a more comfortable position away from the relegation zone.

The Hotspurs dictated matters in the first half and scored two goals through newcomer Denis Sytnik (12) and Henrique Maciel (28) as efforts from Shaun Attard and Osa Guodabia hit the woodwork.

Oratory played better after the break and got back in contention with a Bartomeu Perello Palou goal on 54 minutes from a free-kick.

The Oratory boys tried hard to save the match but their efforts were dashed on 84 minutes when Borja Polo Longarela was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Oratory did manage one last attempt in stoppage time but Palou saw his shot saved by goalkeeper Adrian Parnis.

Division Two

Sannat Lions retained the sole leadership in the standings after a 3-0 win over bottom-placed Munxar Falcons.

The league strugglers did well to deny Sannat in the opening half but their resistance collapsed after the break as Sunday Baala scored a hat-trick for the leaders.

Second-placed St Lawrence Spurs were held to a goalless draw by Qala Saints in an interesting match where victory could have gone either way.

Għarb Rangers, meanwhile, recovered from a difficult phase and got back to winning ways after a close 1-0 win over Żebbuġ Rovers.

The goal that mattered came right on the hour through Andrew Ofulue.