Football news

Arsenal have triggered an option to extend Per Mertesacker’s contract despite the centre back not playing a single game for the club so far this season due to a knee problem, manager Arsene Wen-ger said yesterday.

The 32-year-old former German international underwent surgery after picking up the injury in a pre-season friendly in July.

“He’s back in training, not with the squad, but he’s two weeks away now,” Wenger said.

“He has an option that we have taken. There was no negotiation, just an option that we have taken.”

Several offers on table for Fonte –Puel

Unsettled Southampton captain Jose Fonte has several offers to leave the club, manager Claude Puel said after the south coast side’s last-minute 1-0 FA Cup win over second tier side Norwich City on Wednesday.

Fonte, who has less than 18 months left on his contract, has not featured for Southampton since he handed in a transfer request after repeatedly rejecting improved terms.

“I think he has some opportunities: he studies these opportunities,” Puel told British media.

“And for Southampton it’s the same. We will see if Jose leaves Southampton; we will see over the next few days.”

M’Boro sign striker Bamford

Middlesbrough have signed striker Patrick Bamford on a four-and-a-half-year deal from table-toppers Chelsea, the relegation-threatened Premier League club have announced.

Bamford, who spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Middlesbrough, enjoyed a successful spell at Riverside Stadium, scoring 19 goals and was named Championship’s Player of the Year as the club reached a Wembley play-off final.

“After my last three loans, I didn’t know the managers too well,” Bamford said.

“But Aitor (Karanka), the relationship I had with him, he put a lot of time into me and helped my confidence. I’m sure he can get the best out of me again.”

Solskjaer cleared to hold Norway talks

Molde coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been given permission by the club to hold talks with the Norwegian FA about the vacant job as manager of the national team.

The Norwegians have taken three points from the first four games of their 2018 World Cup Group C qualifying campaign and are lying fifth in the six-team group, prompting the resignation of Per-Mathias Hogmo.

“We received an official request (to talk to Solskjaer) a few days ago, and we have said yes to it,” Molde director Oystein Neerland told VG newspaper.

Solskjaer scored 23 goals in 67 games for Norway.

Simeone open to Griezmann exit

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is “not surprised” that reported Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann has plenty of suitors and says he will not stand in the France international’s way if he wishes to move on.

Jose Mourinho was keen on Griezmann in the summer and the rumours have persisted, with The Independent reporting this week that negotiations for the 25-year-old’s move to Old Trafford this summer are at “an advanced stage,” with United prepared to pay his €100 million buyout clause.

When asked about those reports, Simeone said: “I don’t tie anybody down. I simply work in order to continue getting better for the good of the club.

“He is in an extraordinary moment, he is working well, he has got back on the scoresheet. I’m not surprised that those that can afford him are seeking him.”

West Brom’s bid for Livermore accepted

Hull have accepted West Brom’s bid of around £10 million for midfielder Jake Livermore.

The 27-year-old is close to becoming the Baggies’ first signing of the transfer window, Press Association Sport reported.

The Tigers accepted Albion’s second offer, with West Brom boss Tony Pulis looking to boost his squad after missing out on Morgan Schneiderlin, who joined Everton, this month.

Albion are also interested in Watford striker Odion Ighalo, although they are yet to make a formal offer.

’Pool turn down Saints bid for Sakho

Liverpool have rejected a loan bid from Southampton for defender Mamadou Sakho.

The Saints’ offer was instantly dismissed as the Reds will only consider permanently offloading the France international.

The centre-back is no longer considered part of the first-team after being sent home from the club’s pre-season training camp in the US as manager Jurgen Klopp was unhappy with his attitude.

Sakho trained with and played for the club’s U-23 side for the first half of the season but since the transfer window opened he has not featured as the club want to minimise the chances of injury and jeopardising a move.