Thursday, January 19, 2017, 14:17

US B-2 bombers strike ISIS camps in Libya - CNN

US B-2 bombers struck ISIS camps in Libya overnight, CNN reported today. The mission was approved several days ago by President Obama.

US surveillance aircraft had been watching the sites for weeks as ISIS fighters fled from Sirte on the coastline into what they perceived to be the safety of remote desert areas. But the isolation of the area gave those surveillance aircraft clear imagery showing military-aged men  in several areas, according to officials.

Two camps, about 28 miles southwest of Sirte, were hit, CNN said. 

The B-2s radar-evading heavy bombers flew from the US. US Navy warships equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles were also on standby but initial reports indicate they were not needed. 

