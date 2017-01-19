High-rise tower on fire in Iranian capital collapses

A high-rise building in Tehran engulfed by fire collapsed on Thursday as scores of firefighters battled the blaze.

It was not immediately known if anyone was trapped inside at the time of the collapse.

Earlier, authorities had told the state-run Irna news agency that at least 38 people were injured in the fire at the Plasco building, a landmark structure in central Tehran, just north of the capital's sprawling bazaar.

Firefighters had been battling the blaze for several hours before the collapse. It was not clear if any emergency service workers or anyone else was inside the building at the time.

Police had kept out shopkeepers and others wanting to rush back in to collect their valuables.

The 17-storey building, which included a shopping centre, was built more than 50 years ago and was among the first high-rises in the city.

Jalal Maleki, a fire department spokesman, earlier told Iranian state television that 10 fire stations responded to the blaze, which was first reported at around 8am local time.