Andy Murray hands out a masterclass

Andy Murray stretchesto reach the ball against Andrey Rublev.

Andy Murray looked every bit the world number one as he gave Russian teenager Andrey Rublev a lesson in grand slam tennis to reach the third round of the Australian Open with a clear 6-3 6-0 6-2 win yesterday.

The Briton was troubled only briefly by a rolled ankle after taking a nasty tumble in the third set on Rod Laver Arena and raced on to a meeting with American Sam Querrey in one hour, 37 minutes.

Five-times a losing finalist in Melbourne, Murray laboured through his opening round victory over Illya Marchenko in the full heat of the opening day of the tournament.

Yesterday’s performance was of a far higher calibre and he delighted the crowd by sending Rublev chasing around the court with a series of deft shots to set up match point, which he converted when the qualifier went long.

Earlier, Roger Federer dug himself out of a late slump to fend off qualifier Noah Rubin 7-5 6-3 7-6 and draw vital confidence for a tough third round clash against 10th seed Tomas Berdych.

The 17-times grand slam champion, still finding his feet after a six-month break, had to rally from 5-2 down in the third before closing out a galvanising win on a breezy afternoon.

Rubin, a 20-year-old baseline hustler with a big serve and powerful forehand, played above his 200th ranking and Federer doffed his cap to the Long Island native.

But the Swiss master said he would need to play better against big-hitting Berdych, despite winning their last five meetings, including a comfortable quarter-final victory in Melbourne last year.

“He’s caused difficulties for me in the past on faster courts,” said Federer, whose 17th seeding ensured a demanding path to the second week.

“I know what he’s got. I don’t need to tell you where he’s beaten me.”

Meanwhile, Australia number one Nick Kyrgios blew a two-set lead and failed to convert a fifth-set match point before slumping out of his home grand slam with a 1-6 6-7 6-4 6-2 10-8 defeat at the hands of Andreas Seppi.

The experienced Italian saved the match point with a sizzling forehand down the line and his 16th ace sealed the upset of the 14th seed at the end of a three-hour thriller.

Britain’s Dan Evans came from set down to upset seventh seed and former US Open champion Marin Cilic 3-6 7-5 6-3 6-3 while Kei Nishikori shook off the effects of a tough five-set victory in the opening round and took advantage of Jeremy Chardy’s inconsistent service game to advance to the third round.

Nishikori beat Chardy 6-3 6-4 6-3 as the Frenchman wasted several opportunities to deliver a real challenge to the fifth seed.