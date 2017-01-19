Sports round-up

Snooker: Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry (picture, right) is set to play in the World Seniors Championship in March. Hendry, who won the last of his world titles in 1999, retired from the professional snooker tour almost five years ago. Should he win in Scunthorpe the Scot would qualify for the World Championship in April but he has not been tempted to return to the Crucible since his retirement and has reportedly not changed his stance. Hendry, 48, lost to Stephen Maguire in his last appearance at the World Championship in 2012 and quit immediately after his quarter-final exit.

Dafabet Masters QF: Selby bt Williams 6-5.

Rugby Union: Sale Sharks wing Tom Arscott has denied leaking confidential team information to Bristol Rugby at a Rugby Football Union (RFU) disciplinary hearing, reports said yesterday. Sale suspended Arscott after accusing him of sharing tactical information with his brother Luke, who plays at full-back for Bristol, before the teams faced each other in the Premiership on January 1. Sale, who were beaten 24-23 by Bristol, the Premiership’s bottom side, lodged a complaint against Arscott with the RFU, which is currently investigating the matter.

Cycling: Richie Porte raced away from his rivals on the final climb to open a decisive 20-second lead after the second stage of the Tour Down Under yesterday, the Australian putting himself on course for a first victory in the event. The BMC team leader has finished second twice in the six-stage race around South Australia but with previous editions normally won by a handful of seconds, Porte’s advantage will be difficult to reel in over the four remaining days.

Golf: The European Tour amended its selection criteria for the 2018 Ryder Cup yesterday, handing captain Thomas Bjorn an extra wildcard pick and tweaking the qualifying system so the team contains more in-form players. Europe lost to the United States by a crushing 17-11 margin at Hazeltine National last year, prompting the European Tour to change its selection criteria for the 2018 edition in Paris.