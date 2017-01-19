Pulling the strings

Nicolas Dautricourt

Tonight, as part of the Valletta Inter-national Baroque Festival, violinist Nicolas Dautricourt will be performing at St Nicholas (All Souls) Church in Valletta at 7.30pm.

Voted ‘ADAMI Classical Discovery of the Year’ at the Midem in Cannes, Dautricourt is undoubtedly one of the most brilliant and engaging French violinists of his generation. He is particularly fond of chamber music, which he plays alongside many inspiring artists.

He also has a keen interest in jazz and regularly collaborates with top players such as Jean-Marie Ecay, Nelson Veras, Jean-Philippe Viret, Jean-Marc Jafet, Antoine Hervé, Dominique Fillon, Pascal Schumacher, as well as the accordionist Richard Galliano as a member of the Tangaria Quartet the Piazzolla Forever project. They perform in festivals such as Jazz à Vienne, Marciac and Sud-Tyroler Jazz Festival.

Finalist and prize-winner of numerous international violin competitions, which includes the Henryk Wieniawski Competition in Poznan, the Jeunesses Musicales Competition in Belgrade, the Rodolfo Lipizer in Gorizia and the Gian-Battista Viotti in Vercelli, he has studied with Philip Hirschhorn, Miriam Fried, Jean-Jacques Kantorow, Gérard Poulet and Jean Mouillère among others, and in 2007 became artistic director of Les Moments Musicaux de Gerberoy.

Nicolas Dautricourt plays a magnificent instrument by Antonio Stradivarius (Cremona, 1713), the ‘Château Fombrauge’, on a generous loan from Bernard Magrez

