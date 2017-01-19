British theatre legends in live performance

Sir Ian McKellen (left) and Sir Patrick Stewart star in Pinter’s No Man’s Land, screening live tomorrow in Valletta.

Beloved actors Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart star in the National Theatre’s production of No Man’s Land, screening tonight in Valletta.

Harold Pinter’s play sees two ageing writers, Hirst and Spooner, meeting in a Hampstead pub one summer’s evening and continuing their drinking into the night at Hirst’s stately house nearby.

As the pair become increasingly inebriated and their stories increasingly unbelievable, the lively conversation soon turns into a revealing power game and scuffle, further complicated by the return home of two sinister younger men.

Following their hit run on Broadway, McKellen and Stewart return to the West End alongside Owen Teale and Damien Molony in Sean Mathias’ acclaimed production broadcast live from London’s Wyndham’s Theatre. “[F]our excellent actors, under Mathias’s direction, exquisitely capture the fluctuations of mood of this remarkable play,” writes The Guardian.

The screening, organised by Spazju Kreattiv, will also feature an exclusive question and answer session with the cast and director.

■ The production is screening at St James Cavalier in Valletta this evening at 7.30pm. It is certified 12+. For more information and tickets, visit http://kreattivita.org .