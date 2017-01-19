Announcements

CALLEJA. On January 13, SOPHIE, née Camilleri, of Victoria, Gozo, widow of Joseph, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Filomena and Maria, her brother Charles and his wife Louise, her late husband’s family, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Gozo General Hospital on Saturday, January 21 at 8am for the conventual church of St Francis of Assisi, Victoria, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am. Interment takes place later at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery, Malta. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARABOTT. On Monday, January 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, GIORGINA of Marsaxlokk, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her daughters Antoinette Bugeja, Frances Ciantar and Iris, her granddaughters Rodianne and Marycarla, her sisters and brothers, brothers and sisters-in-law and their families. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, January 19 at 2.15pm for Our Lady of Pompei parish church, Marsaxlokk, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at the Resurrection Cemetery, Qormi. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MALLIA. On January 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, PETER PAUL, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his three sons Sandro and his wife Marisa, Herman and his wife Lorraine, and Etienne and his wife Romina, his grandchildren Leanne, Kylie, Kimberly, Lyndon, Kezia and Kieran, Chanelle, Sheldon and Shezmin, his sisters Mabel and Dolores, his sister-in-law Loreta and brother-in-law Nazzareno and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, January 19 at 3pm for St Philip’s parish church, Żebbuġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Sant’Andrija Cemetery, Żebbuġ. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On January 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, TESSIE of Cospicua, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Joe, her sister Ċettina and her husband Charlie Pace, her nieces Josephine, wife of Alfred Borg and Marthese, wife of David Zammit, their children Rebecca, Andrew, Mark Anthony, Michaela and Hannah, her brother-in-law Lawrence, all other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, January 20 at 7.45am for The Collegiate of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Cospicua, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar Tal- Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

APAP BOLOGNA – ELIZABETH. Treasured memories of our wonderful mother. So deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Angela, Philip, Sandra and Steven.

BARBARO SANT – The Noble ARTHUR BARBARO-SANT, Marchese di San Giorgio. In loving memory, today the 16th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in the heart and prayers of his wife Emily, children, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A prayer for the repose of his soul is kindly solicited.

CASSAR OLIVIER – WADDY. In ever loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 12th anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered by Anne, Karla and Michael.

CORCORAN – TREVOR. In ever loving memory, today the first anniversary of his death at the age of 58. Much missed and mourned by his wife Marceline Naudi, his mother, brother and in-laws, his nephews and nieces in Malta and in England.

HYZLER – GEORGE J. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and brother on the sixth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Vera and family.

MOFFETT. Fond memories of ANTONIA, a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 14th anniversary of her death. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Maurice, Mercedes, Lynne and James.

SCERRI. Fondly remembering JOE who is always in our hearts. Missed by his wife Mary, children Mario and Caroline, their spouses and granddaughter Julia.

SCERRI. To my dear dad JOE, whose sweet company is missed every day. Your daughter Caroline.