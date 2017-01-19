WHO information on morning-after pill 'not correct' - gynaecologist

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Information provided by the World Health Organisation and the European Medical Agency on the morning-after pill is not correct, according to Italian gynaecologist Bruno Mozzanega.

The world-renowned doctor has written over 180 scientific papers on reproductive biology and is in Malta to give a talk tonight on the introduction of the morning-after pill.

Addressing journalists this morning, Dr Mozzanega insisted that the scientific data available on the contraceptive proved it is abortifacient and women were being misinformed.

"If Maltese laws protect embryos and politicians decided to introduce the contraceptive without medical prescription they have been deceived by misinformation," Dr Mozzanega argued.

He called on women to stop believing blindly what was being posited by the WHO and the EMA, insisting that if any scientist considered an expert insists that the morning-after pill is not abortifacient, then “the expert is deceiving”.

The debate concerning the introduction of emergency contraception dominated news headlines during the second half of 2016, with a parliamentary committee leaving the final word to the Medicines Authority while suggesting that a doctor's prescription should be required.

The authority then decided to make emergency contraception available over the counter last October, with authority chief Anthony Serracino Inglott saying that making the pill contingent on a doctor's prescription would compromise its efficacy.

Earlier this week, two activists who oppose the morning-after pill filed a judicial protest accusing the Medicines Authority of having allowed pharmaceuticals that can cause a chemical abortion onto the market.

Authority rejects activists' claims

Meanwhile, a counter protest by the Medicines Authority was filed this morning where chairman of the authority, Prof. Serracino Inglott rejected all the claims made by the two activists.

In the counter-protest, Prof. Serracino Inglott argues that by licensing the morning-after pill, the Medicines Authority did not make way for the introduction of abortion but provided an alternative that was not abortive and which in turn reduced chances of abortions being carried out.

“The allegations in the judicial protest are unfounded and the authority, as it has always done, insists that it would continue to carry out its duties in the interest of the public,” Prof. Serracino Inglott said.