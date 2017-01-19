Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta leads with the Prime Minister’s warning when addressing the European Parliament yesterday that the central Mediterranean could face a migration crisis this spring. In another story, it says the European Parliament’s Panama Papers committee wants to speak to Nationalist MPs Tonio Fenech and Beppe Fenech Adami.

The Malta Independent also leads with the PM’s address reporting him saying that if the EU does not take bold decisions on how to mitigate the migration crisis now, it would be forced to make even bolder, or radical, decisions in the future.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami saying that now that Education Minister Evarist Bartolo had been caught out in the FTS scandal, he should shoulder responsibility.

L-Orizzont says that the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools story published in The Sunday Times of Malta last Sunday echoed a report it had published three years ago.