PA approves Sliema elderly home approved as council withdraws objections

An application for the conversion of the Imperial Hotel in Sliema into an old people's home was unanimously approved by the Planning Authority, with the Sliema local council withdrawing its objections following amendments to the original plans.

The €15 million project spearheaded by Casa Antonia Limited, which runs several other homes for the elderly, consists of a complex with 242 beds in 171 rooms and an underground car park.

Located in an urban conservation area, the three-star Imperial Hotel hotel, which dates back to Victorian times, will be retained but an additional floor will be built on top.

The plans were originally objected to by the Sliema council and heritage NGOs, which said the proposed building was out of touch with its surroundings and would burden the town’s highly strained infrastructure.

In accordance with the amended plans, the additional storey will be recessed eight metres from the facade overlooking Rudolph Street, so as to minimise the aesthetic impact in the immediate surrounding.

All apertures will be made of timber to blend with the surroundings.

The developer also bound itself to implement a Green Travel Plan, aimed to encourage visitors and staff to make use of public transport, car sharing and other modes of transport such as bicycles.

During the construction phase, the applicant bound itself to have a form of customer care service to handle any complaints from nearby residents. Moreover, the developer said it would be consulting the Sliema council on a traffic management plant to cater for the heavy traffic during the construction phase.

The PA also approved the restoration of the 18th century coastal battery which is located within the Tigne Point complex in Sliema.

Built by the British between 1889 and 1894, it had three gun emplacements, and fell into disuse at the beginning of the 20th century. There is a separate application for use of the site but no details were given during the presentation by the PA's case officer.