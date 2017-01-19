Motorcyclist grievously injured in St Paul's Bay accident
A 52-year-old motorcyclist from St Julians was grievously injured this morning following a collision with a car St Paul’s Bay.
The accident happened in Triq il-Wileġ at 5.30am.
The police said the motorcyclist collided with a car driven by a 33-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay.
He was not injured.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.