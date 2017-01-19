Advert
Thursday, January 19, 2017, 13:02

Motorcyclist grievously injured in St Paul's Bay accident

A 52-year-old motorcyclist from St Julians was grievously injured this morning following a collision with a car St Paul’s Bay.

The accident happened in Triq il-Wileġ at 5.30am.

The police said the motorcyclist collided with a car driven by a 33-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay.

He was not injured.

