Malta temporarily reintroducing border controls
Schengen arrangements suspended
Border controls will be reintroduced for all departures and arrivals at the airport and the seaport in two days' time and will stay in place until February 7, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.
The measure is part of security requirements for the EU summit of February 3 and the Valletta Action Plan Meeting on February 8-9.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.