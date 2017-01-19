House prices in Malta increase more than 5%

House prices in Malta increased by 5.4% in last year's third quarter, compared to the previous quarter, registering the highest increase from among EU countries for which data is available, Eurostat said today.

It said that Malta was followed by Ireland (+4.7%) and Estonia, Lithuania and Hungary (all +3.4%). A decrease was observed in Romania (-0.7%).

Compared with the second quarter last year, house prices rose by 1.3% in the euro area and by 1.5% in the EU.

And compared with the same quarter of the previous year, house prices rose by 3.4% in the euro area and by 4.3% in the EU.

Among the member states for which data are available, the highest annual increases in in the third quarter of 2016 were recorded in Hungary (+11.6%), Latvia (+10.8%) and Bulgaria (+8.8%), while falls were observed in Cyprus (-3.3%) and Italy (-0.9%).