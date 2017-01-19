Advert
Thursday, January 19, 2017, 11:51

House prices in Malta increase more than 5%

Highest increase among EU states

House prices in Malta increased by 5.4% in last year's third quarter, compared to the previous quarter, registering the highest increase from among EU countries for which data is available, Eurostat said today.

It said that Malta was followed by Ireland (+4.7%) and Estonia, Lithuania and Hungary (all +3.4%). A decrease was observed in Romania (-0.7%).

Compared with the second quarter last year, house prices rose by 1.3% in the euro area and by 1.5% in the EU.

And compared with the same quarter of the previous year, house prices rose by 3.4% in the euro area and by 4.3% in the EU.

Among the member states for which data are available, the highest annual increases in in the third quarter of 2016 were recorded in Hungary (+11.6%), Latvia (+10.8%) and Bulgaria (+8.8%), while falls were observed in Cyprus (-3.3%) and Italy (-0.9%).

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. De Marco explains how medical issues...

  2. 'Keep out of politics,' Labour MP warns...

  3. Panama Papers committee wants to speak...

  4. PN says it is united, as Labour sees...

  5. Former police inspector David Gatt...

  6. Sliema skyscraper will spoil view of...

  7. Watch: Prime Minister warns of 'looming...

  8. Minister’s decision to pay FTS...

  9. 'No regrets' about Salvu Mallia - Simon...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 19-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed