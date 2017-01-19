Developers deny Sliema tower will be seen from Vittoriosa
TownSquare Sliema Ltd, the developers planning to build a 38-storey tower in Sliema, have denied that the tower will spoil the view of Valletta as seen from Vittoriosa.
The company said photomontages circulated in the media by Din l-Art Ħelwa "are grossly inaccurate and are aimed at misleading public opinion."
"The tower does not in any way ruin the historical skyline of Valletta, since it is not visible at all as seen from the top of Fort St Angelo, the highest point in Vittoriosa. This also confirms that the tower cannot be seen from Vittoriosa, the company said.
