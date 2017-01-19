Cyclists call for regulations that would prevent close calls

Aviation Road in Luqa, The Strand in Pietà and Tower Road in Sliema are being flagged as cycling accident black spots. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

As cycling accidents continued to drop over the past four years, cyclists are calling for regulations that would prevent car drivers from zooming by too close to riders.

According to a report by the Bicycling Advocacy Group, drawn on data collected over four years, police statistics showed a drop of more than six per cent in reported accidents last year. The group’s own collection of data of close calls has also shown a downward trend.

With no increase in urban infrastructure or cyclist protection laws, the group believes that the continued downward trend was due to an increased sense of “safety in numbers”, following an increase in people taking up cycling, and higher awareness of hazards among drivers and cyclists.

There are currently no cycling protection laws against what are known as ‘punishment passes’

However, the same data collected by BAG shows an increase in incidents of cyclists who were nearly hit when a driver pulled out from a side turning or turned left across a cyclists’ path.

In its report, which has been sent out to local councils, Transport Malta, the Transport Minister and other stakeholders, BAG has also singled out three cycling accident black spots, where multiple accidents happened within the same year.

These are Aviation Road in Luqa, The Strand in Pietà and Tower Road in Sliema.

On these streets, a novice can expect a close or punishment pass to occur within their second or third day of commuting.

The group has also drawn a list of 22 potential accident black spots, which includes The Strand in Sliema, where cyclists miss the protection of the bus lane along the seafront.

The report includes a risk rating of several streets across the island.

Meanwhile, the report also proposes possible solutions, calling on planners to consider cyclists when designating roads as one-ways, or making other changes such as in the case of the Kappara project.

There should also be careful junction reassessments, mindful of poor sightlines, particularly in places where parking obscures cyclists.

BAG pointed out that there currently were no cycling protection laws against what are known as ‘punishment passes’ or simple misjudgements. Punishment passes are when car owners drive too close to cyclists, and this is sometimes done intentionally.

They warned that a drop in the number of cyclists could have a negative effect, as it could do away with the “safety in numbers” feeling, resulting in an increase in accidents.