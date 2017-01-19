Controversial Townsquare skyscraper decision may be appealed - tribunal

An artist's impression of the Townsquare project.

Appeals filed against the Townsquare high-rise project have been approved by the Planning Authority's appeals tribunal.

The decision was taken by the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal at a sitting this afternoon.

Appeals against the 38-storey Townsquare tower in Tigné, approved by the PA last August, have been filed by environmental organisations, the Sliema local council, and the Environment and Resources Authority.

"This is a victory for civil society. The tribunal has ruled once and for all that NGOs have a right to appeal under the new law," Malcolm Mifsud, lawyer for Din l-Art Ħelwa told reporters.

The Planning Authority had argued that there was no right to appeal the board's decision since they had been represented on the authority when the major project was considered.

The planned tower will include 159 apartments, 4,700 square metres of offices, 10,000 square metres of retail space and 748 parking spaces. The project will include the restoration of the nearby Villa Drago.

Din l-Art Ħelwa, among others, had said it believed this over-sized development would have a devastating effect on the Maltese landscape and the daily lives of many people.