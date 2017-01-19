Captain suggested Malta landing after telling hijackers plane had no fuel to fly to Rome

The Afriqiyah Airlines hijacked over Libya two days before Christmas, was diverted to Malta at the suggestion of its captain after he told the hijackers the aircraft did not have enough fuel to go to Rome, a court was told today.

More details of the case were given in court during the compilation of evidence against hijackers Moussa Shaha Ali Sako and Ali Ahmed Lano Saleh.

The two men hijacked a domestic flight on December 23 with a replica hand grenade and pistols and forced the pilot to fly to Malta, reportedly claiming they wanted publicity for a new political party. After a four-hour stand-off they released the 116 passengers and crew before giving themselves up to soldiers.

About 20 minutes into the flight from Sebha to Tripoli one of the air hostess said she saw one of the accused, Moussa Shaha Ali Sako, going the towards front of the aircraft. She asked him if he needed any help and he insisted he wanted to speak to the pilot.

He then told her that he had something to give him, and handed her a note saying the plane was being hijacked.

“He lifted his jacked and showed me a weapon,” she said.

The note read: "Do not land the flight in Tripoli but take it to Rome. If you refuse, I have a bomb."

The air hostess said she tried to act as normally as possible so as not to alarm the passengers.

“I walked up to a colleague and asked him to accompany me to the cockpit. Halfway to the cockpit I looked round. The hijacker was talking to another passenger wearing a woolen cap who appeared to be his accomplice. I continued on my way to the cockpit.

“There was a wire attached to the hijacker visible under the jacket. I spoke to him calmly so as not to raise any alarm,” she said.

She handed the note to the pilot and returned to her place at the front of the passenger cabin.

Asked about procedures normally followed when there was a hijack, the hostess said the importance was to maintain calm.

“In this particular case, we tried to calm down the hijackers and not alarm the passengers,” pointing out she was not involved in any negotiations with the hijackers.

The captain told the hijackers the plane did not have enough fuel to go to Rome. The co-pilot acted as intermediary between the captain and the hijackers, who did not enter the cockpit.

The hostess said it was the captain who suggested going to Malta.

The hostess said that while she feared something would happen in flight, she did not tell the passengers anything about the hijack but just informed them that the plane was landing in Malta.

Next to testify was the head of the cabin crew, who said that midway through the flight an air hostess told him that a passenger wanted to speak to him. She handed him the note that had been given to her and told him to inform the captain.

The hijackers then told him they wanted to go to Rome. The head of cabin crew went to the cockpit and handed the note to the captain, telling him what had happened.

“We informed the passengers we were not going to Tripoli because of bad weather. Only later did we tell them that we were landing in Malta.”

He told the staff to calm down the hijackers so as to avoid any harm to the passengers.

Hijacker said he just wanted to get out of Libya

After landing, the hijackers were asked what they wanted and they said they wanted to form a political party. Later, Moussa said he just wanted to get out of Libya.

He said that as the passengers were released, he asked the hijackers to hand over their weapons. The hijackers, he said, appeared to be calm and reasonable persons.

The hijackers asked him to leave the plane carrying the old Libyan green flag, which he did.

Asked whether the passengers were checked before boarding, the official said the hijackers had also passed through security screening.

The passengers were only told of the hijack after the plane landed in Malta, as they began to ask questions about the people surrounding the plane.

Some commotion arose when the passengers were informed that the plane was hijacked, the court was told.

The sitting is still in progress.