Armed thief runs off with woman's bag
A knife-wielding man grabbed and ran off with a woman's bag while she was shopping in a pharmacy in Qormi this evening.
The robbery took place at Brown's in Victory Street.
The bag contained some cash and keys.
The man was wearing a balaclava and a hoodie.
The woman, 43, was slightly injured.
