Thursday, January 19, 2017, 19:29

Armed thief runs off with woman's bag

A knife-wielding man grabbed and ran off with a woman's bag while she was shopping in a pharmacy in Qormi this evening.

The robbery took place at Brown's in Victory Street.

The bag contained some cash and keys.

The man was wearing a balaclava and a hoodie. 

The woman, 43, was slightly injured. 

