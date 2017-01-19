Reference is made to the article ‘Hedging policy makes for expensive diesel – pump price in 2016 was 5c above the average in the EU’ (January 16).

Since April 2013, customers benefitted significantly from lower prices and price stability. The benefits of a stability policy have to be seen over a long period of time.

Between April 2013 and January 2016, the average price for petrol in Malta was 6c cheaper than the EU average.

This means that the prices in Malta were significantly cheaper per litre. The price for diesel in Malta during the same period averaged within the same price range registered in the EU – practically at the same levels.

It is emphasised that the prices published by Enemed for January are €0.07 lower than the EU average. Contrary to previous policies, consumers are not carrying the burden each time there is an increase in oil prices.

The stability policy adopted by Enemed strives to give customers peace of mind and time to plan ahead for their expenses.