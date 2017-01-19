Inauguration Day

The US Capitol, in Washington, is seen during a rehearsal for the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump. Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters

With the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States of America tomorrow, the challenges ahead abound. With such a volatile, bombastic, vain and slippery person as President of the US, it is certainly most concerning for America and for other nations of the world.

At a press conference the other day, this bombastic and furious president-elect, who is cosying up to Vladimir Putin, was asked by an NBC News correspondent whether he would finally release his tax returns to verify his claim he has no financial dealings in Russia.

“You know something, the only one that cares about my tax returns are the reporters, OK? They’re the only ones to ask,” he replied.

“You don’t think the American public is concerned about it?” asked the correspondent.

“I don’t think so,” Trump said, adding with a sarcastic smile: “I won, remember?”

It’s absolutely amazing how Trump’s atrocious and dishonest behaviour during the presidential campaign and through the years he managed his business empire did not turn anybody against him. He says he will place his vast business empire in a trust controlled by his two oldest sons and take other steps to remove any suggestion of a conflict of interest with his decisions as president. But he also made it abundantly clear he would not sell his precious holdings.

Unfortunately, the bad system of electoral colleges in the US is an absolute waste as far as ballots go and there had been a lot of gerrymandering in Republican-controlled districts that deprived the intelligent, capable, warm and loving Hillary Clinton from winning the highest office.

Trump offered no olive branch to the majority of American voters who opposed him. With his legislative plans on issues like restricting trade, directly intervening to assist specific industries or corporations and targeting heavy tax cuts to the wealthy, his agenda stands as a rejection of the advice economists have typically offered.