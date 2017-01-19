Guilty as charged
Reference is made to the item ‘FTS slander case waiting for fraud probe’ (January 12).
It is being clarified that the slander case that was put off pending a police probe was not jointly initiated by Robert Ciantar, as implied. In fact, the only case involving Giovann Vella and initiated by Ciantar was based on a police report filed by the same Ciantar way back in July 2015 and which was subsequently decided in favour of my client by the Court of Magistrates (Gozo) on November 17, 2015, wherein the court found Vella guilty as charged.
