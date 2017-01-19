Blinkered youth

Neo-Nazism is resurfacing across Europe.

In Britain, we see Polish EU citizens spat at and told to go home. Across Europe the tide of intolerance grows as ‘populism’ takes its grip. Now what is this ‘populism’? A resurrection of the same mass discontent that nurtured Fascism in the 1930s. Some say the rise of the great unwashed.

Whatever. It is becoming the triumph of ignorance over civilisation.

In Malta, I worry that young impressionable people do not see or understand the history of the Third Reich. That the trials and tribulations of the wartime Maltese people have become things of very distant memory.

The loss of the historical perspective invites the likes of David Irving to enter this void and reinvent history. To deny the holocaust. So easy, then, to suggest that the Malta war years must be an imaginary moment. A seismic event. Never man made.

So the blinded will lead those that cannot see into darkening worlds of untruth.

To counter these evils, I suggest all Maltese students are given the time to see films of the past. Debates in the classroom can lead to a greater enlightenment.

We should un-blinker the young before they fail to see any longer the woods from the trees. If we leave them blinkered there will arise that solitary one-eyed man who, with no other asset, will take them to his accursed heart. Blind them further with lies and deceit. Create a wild and unruly band of brothers whose intent will be to smother civilisation. Church and State and all else.

That is starting across Europe as I write and it will not easily go away.