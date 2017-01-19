Police say 526 possible victims in abuse scandal, 184 suspects

British police investigating allegations of widespread child sex abuse at soccer clubs dating back to the 1970s said they had now identified 184 potential suspects and 526 victims.

Police forces across the country launched inquiries after former player Andy Woodward revealed in November he had been abused as a boy by a youth team coach, prompting other ex-professionals to come forward with allegations.

The soccer abuse revelations are the latest in a series of paedophile scandals to have hit Britain in recent years.

Victims say the scale of wrongdoing is likely to be worse than in the case of TV star Jimmy Savile, a BBC television host who abused hundreds of youngsters over six decades until his death in 2011.

So far 1,016 referrals of sports abuse have been passed to specialist detectives from a child protection charity and police.

The number of possible victims is now 526, up from about 350 last month, with 126 suspects.

The National Police Chiefs Council said 248 clubs had been im-pacted, from Premier League teams to amateur sides, although not all were under investigation.

Police said 22 of the referrals related to other sports including rugby, gymnastics, martial arts, tennis, wrestling, golf, sailing, athletics, cricket and swimming.

“Allegations of non-recent child sexual abuse are complex, often require specialist skills and knowledge, and can take time to pro-gress,” said Chief Constable Simon Bailey, the national police lead on child protection.