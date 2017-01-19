Lyon reach deal to sign Depay from Man. Utd

Lyon have agreed a deal with Manchester United for Memphis Depay, PA Sport reported last night.

Much was expected of the 22-year-old forward after arriving for £25 million from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2015, but a frustrating first season at Old Trafford was compounded by a disappointing second campaign.

Depay has made just one start in all competitions under Jose Mourinho and Lyon have had an offer accepted, which it is understood could reach around £21.7 million (€25 million).

Manchester United have inserted buy back and sell-on clauses into the deal, while add-ons to the initial outlay include the French club qualifying for the Champions League and the Dutchman signing a new deal with them.

The deal represents a small loss on a player who scored seven goals in 53 appearances for United, where things have not worked out for the well-paid winger.

Depay is set to follow Morgan Schneiderlin out of Old Trafford after the France international last week joined Everton for an initial £20 million fee, rising to £24 million.

Ronald Koeman’s men were also linked with a move for the Dutch winger, but Lyon coach Bruno Genesio has been much firmer with his interest.

“Things are progressing, we keep on working,” Genesio was quoted as saying earlier this week.