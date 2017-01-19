Gaucci and Abela banned for one match and fined

Floriana FC president Riccardo Gaucci and Hibernians FC general secretary Stephen Abela were both banned from the dugout for one match after being banished to the stands during Sunday’s stormy BOV Premier League match at the National Stadium.

Tempers flared in the opening half when Floriana’s Amadou Samb was red carded after his team had opened the score against the Paolites.

The ten-man Greens then conceded twice before scoring a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

Gaucci was also fined €75 and Abela €20 by the Malta FA Disciplinary Commissioner, yesterday.

Samb will miss the Old Firm clash against Sliema Wanderers next Sunday as the Blues will have to do without John Mintoff who was slapped with a one-match ban following his red card against Ħamrun Spartans during match-day 18 action.

Four other Premier League players were also suspended one match after incurring a fourth booking last weekend.

They are Massimiliano Giusti (Ħamrun), Ivan Paz (St Andrews), Rodolfo Soares (Hibs) and Ebia-bowei Baker (Tarxien).

Meanwhile, three players – Calvin Camilleri (Mosta), Luca Brincat (Sliema) and Andrew Agius (Tarxien) – won’t be available for play this weekend as they have to serve a one-match ban.

The sanction and €25 fine were imposed on the trio after their respective clubs had failed to submit an updated medical certificate according to the rules.